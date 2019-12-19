Order Pretty Looking Scrumptious Cakes, Cookies & Brownies From Mariana's

If you are looking for a place to order some cakes, cookies or brownies then you can have a look at "Marianas.lifeofpie" a page on Instagram. Based on Lavelle road, they offer both pick-up and home delivery as per your convenience. I had the opportunity to try their chocolate quarter cake and it was really delicious. It has a very homely feel to it. They use the best ingredients which you will realize as you bite into the product. They often conduct bake sales which are announced on Instagram, where they introduce a new product and you can get your hands on those.