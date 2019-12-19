Bean-to-Bar Chocolates with Homegrown Ingredients from Earth Loaf

The 72 per cent chocolate bar dusted with palmyra sugar is our go-to bar. Not too sweet, the chocolate comes with a nice fruity and slightly fermented aftertaste. The salt sprinkled generously on the Smoked Salt & Almond Chocolate bar has been smoked in cacao husks and comes paired with nutty, almonds in a 72 per cent chocolate bar. But the Gondhoraj and Apricot wins hands down because of the dried lemon peel {Gondhoraj is an aromatic lemon used in Bengal}, powdered and used along with crunchy apricot kernels and bits of the fruit as well. All their chocolates will not make you miss sugar are almost alcoholic because of it being completely unprocessed. We have also loved drinking their Assam tea infusion, which gives the regular cuppa a rich, nutty texture and aroma.

Price: INR 190 upwards