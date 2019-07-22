Drop By This Healthy And Organic Food Cafe Amidst Nature

Mimansa is a must-try place for people who love to have healthy and organic food amidst nature. I had been here on a weekend for brunch. They have seatings indoor as well as outdoor. The ambience is ravishing, it all nature around. We started with an energy drink, hydrating plant milk [4/5] made out of coconut water, coconut flesh and cashews, followed by Spiced Makhana [4/5] for munching, Eggs Mimansa [5/5], which was cherry tomatoes, poached eggs, pesto saffron yogurt served with whole wheat bread, Mimansa granola bowl [5/5], which had, granola, puffed amaranth with almond milk, Khichdi [5/5] was red rice khichdi cooked in Ghee, with a ting of hing. Open-faced sandwich [4/5] was served with baked sweet potato chips, Masala millet upma [4/5], Red rice poha [5/5] and Millet pulao [3/5]. And for desserts, we had carrot halwa [5/5] and walnut bar [4/5].