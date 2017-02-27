Founded by Kirsten Weihe-Keidel in Germany and, Sense Organics has been making durable organic baby clothing affordable and accessible to all. From seed to seam, the garments are pesticide free, produced in a socially and environmentally friendly-way in their own production plants that pays the workers fairly and uses 100 per cent renewable energy. All the dyes are selected carefully with the safety of the children in mind and they are GOTS {Global Organic Textiles Standards}. Oh, and they’re also all pesticide free.

Now available in India, they have a range of clothes for new born babies up to seven-year-old boys and girls. Their collection includes bodysuits, rompers, night gowns and leggings for babies, T- shirts, dresses, pajamas and innerwear. Their range also includes skincare products for babies.

Price: INR 400 upwards

