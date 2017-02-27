These organic clothes are made from environmentally-friendly materials including Fairtrade certified organic cotton and natural dyes and use traditional handicraft skills, that are not just beneficial to the child but to the environment as well. Here’s where you can redo your kids’ wardrobe with apparel that is chemical-free and won’t leave the young ‘uns with a rash.
Get Eco-Friendly With Your Wardrobe! Best Places To Buy Organic Clothes For Kids
Sense Organics
Founded by Kirsten Weihe-Keidel in Germany and, Sense Organics has been making durable organic baby clothing affordable and accessible to all. From seed to seam, the garments are pesticide free, produced in a socially and environmentally friendly-way in their own production plants that pays the workers fairly and uses 100 per cent renewable energy. All the dyes are selected carefully with the safety of the children in mind and they are GOTS {Global Organic Textiles Standards}. Oh, and they’re also all pesticide free.
Now available in India, they have a range of clothes for new born babies up to seven-year-old boys and girls. Their collection includes bodysuits, rompers, night gowns and leggings for babies, T- shirts, dresses, pajamas and innerwear. Their range also includes skincare products for babies.
Price: INR 400 upwards
Find out more about them here.
Zeme Organics
Zeme as an organic clothing company was conceptualised in the spring of 2006 in San Francisco, California and was created in India, in December 2007. Their clothes are a 100 per cent certified organic, and they use only biodegradable, EZO-free dyes which are good for the planet and good for your kids. Zeme Organics and its entire supply chain is certified for production and handling of organic products. Zeme Organic clothes are available at three locations across Bangalore. Pick up baby wear like rompers, tees and even bibs from them. They also have lovely stuff to expecting mums.
Price: INR 300 upwards
Find out more about them here.
Tula
Tüla is a not-for-profit social enterprise that brings to you desi cotton garments, grown by smallholder, rain -fed farmers. The yarn they use is hand spun by skilled khadhi workers and coloured with natural dyes and stitched by women and men from economically and socially marginalised groups. For kids, Tula offers light cotton apparel that can be purchased at the organic store Buffalo Back in Jayanagar.
Price: INR 500 upwards
Find out more about them here.
The Little Green Kid
Based out of Bangalore, The Little Green Kid is an online store of organic clothing for kids. Here, every step of every process is inspected from spinning and knitting to stitching and quality testing. While their knit garments and motifs are dyed with GOTS Certified Azo-free dyes, their woven collection uses a GOTS certified herbal dyes. They do not use zippers, tags, and use buttons and thread that is only eco-friendly. Their collection includes onesies, t-shirts, shirts, frocks, leggings pants, , caps, bibs, swaddles, wipes and burp clothes for kids.
Price: INR 399 upwards
Shop online here.
MINC Eco Fashion
MINC brings you eco fashion that includes handspun, hand-woven organic cotton khadi. Everything at the store is fashioned from natural fabrics, all dyes used to colour are natural, azo-free and environment friendly. Even the closures are made from natural materials like wood, coconut or sea shell. To the extent possible metallic closures used is nickel free. Ideal for tween girls, the collection includes great skirts, cool summer dresses and a wide range of tees, shirts & tops. MINC always carries a fresh stock of great white tops, tunics or shirts in linen, cotton and voile that could be worn casual or dressed up.
Price: INR 990 upwards
Find out more about them here.
The Almirah
The Almirah is a socially conscious kids clothing store in Bangalore that has a wide range of hand-stitched clothes, bedding and accessories, with beautiful prints, breathable fabrics and easy going tailoring. Almirah’s speciality lies in celebrating Indian textile. The motifs that run across the soft cotton fabrics on display, pick up inspiration from nature and the Indian folklore. Using organic cotton to tailor their creations the store is committed to aid the farmers who practice organic farming. The Almirah is constantly adding to its collections store and each time you visit, you will find a new organic collection.
Price: INR 1,000 upwards
Find out more about them here.
Forty Red Bangles
Forty Red Bangles is a socially conscious company, moving towards creating a sustainable luxury line of clothing and fashion accessories. The band offers a range of kids organic clothing as well as footwear.
Price: INR 1,100 upwards.
Shop online here.
Zeezeezoo
ZeeZeeZoo offers bodysuits, tees, bibs, blankets in organic cotton free from harmful chemicals and pesticides.
Price: INR 299 upwards, but they always have a sale section.
Shop online here.
