Planter Boutique To Pottery, North Bangalore, You've Got Yourself A Cutesy Hobby Centre In Your Hood

Barely a few weeks old, Oriri Hobbies is a one-stop space for all hobby classes imaginable in North Bangalore. Yes, good people of North Bangalore, you don't need to make that trek to other parts of the town to just attend a workshop on succulents or pottery. Everything's in your hood, under one roof. It's a Pinterest-inspired space, so you won't feel like you are in a drab space, but rather you will be surrounded by colourful artworks on the wall, mosaic tiled artwork and colourful staircase, and an open space filled with flowers and plants.

The space is open to anyone who wants to dabble in any hobby of sorts and that includes the usual list of photography, painting, and baking to more craft related like decoupage, stain glass, pottery, and succulent making. If you are an artist or a workshop specialist you can also conduct or rent out space as well. Besides, parents can also head here with their kids to spend a day dabbling in all sorts of fun activities and workshops.

