Yakhni To Pashmina: Have You Been To The City's Only Kashmiri Address?

Saba Bhat {who is a Kashmiri}, wanted to bring an essence of Kashmir to namma Bengaluru. Enter Orzuv {wellness of soul in Kashmiri language} Hub, a gorgeous bungalow space on Whitefield Main Road, done up with fairy lights, glass and plenty of wooden accents. While the garden area with frangipani trees and sand pit is perfect for hosting events {they host everything from kids cookouts to Sufi nights}, around the back of the bungalow lies a lifestyle store.

The boutique stocks everything from dainty papier mache glasses to dresses, overlays, pants, and tops in silks, mul, linen, pashmina and cotton, all with a hint of delicate Kashmiri embroidery. While there is a lot of knick knacks to stock up on, we were stopped in our tracks by a stunning papier mache table {that took about four months to do, apparently}. Next up on our admiration list was a bunch of pastel hued pashmina-silk mix sarees with fabric tassels. At INR 21,000 upwards, these sarees are not cheap, but no one can stop us from admiring them.

If you are looking for a relaxing time, then apart of the store also works as a spa. Dark walnut wooden booths with embroidered Kashmiri curtains separating each, offers massages and spa treatments with essential oils and bits of Chakra healing.