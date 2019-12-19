Storytelling Sessions, Fun Workshops And Books Galore: This Place Is Kiddie Paradise

Remember when you were a kid and felt a sense of wonder as you read your first Harry Potter book (your first book without pictures, maybe!) and went on a magical journey with him? Now you can gift the same experience to the little ones in your life at Our Story Shelf, a library and reading room for kids.

Founded by two mothers, Anahita and Sulagna, Our Story Shelf aims to help kids fall in love with reading and experience the concept of a library and choosing books first hand. Apart from offering library memberships, they also conduct story sessions in English and Hindi. And not just that, they have a Children's Book Review Platform, where kids as young as 4 are encouraged to express their thoughts and reactions after they have been read to. Almost makes us wish we had this sort of thing when we were kids! Plus, they have fun workshops like doodling, story yoga and shadow puppets to get the imagination running.

Membership plans here start from as low as INR 500 per month (plus a registration fee of INR 500 and a refundable security deposit). Depending on the plans you choose, the number of books with you at any point will be 2, 3 or 4. What's more, once you're a member, you can attend their storytelling sessions (they take place on two Fridays in a month) free of cost. And if you live somewhere far away from Old Airport Road, don't stress. Just go to their website and reserve the book of your choice, and they will have it delivered to your doorstep.