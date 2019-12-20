Shop Pinterest-Worthy Kitchenware From This Online Kitchenware Brand!

Oye Kitchen is an online store where we wanted to own everything. From the adorable pastel coloured bakeware like cupcake trays, pie moulds, cake batter dispensers, pastry pens, and cupcake stands to food preparation tools like choppers, slicer, juicers, strainers, measuring cups and so much more, they’ve got everything you could possibly need, in cute, Pinterest-worthy designs. Salt and pepper shakers to storage and pickle jars can be found here in peppy colours and designs.

The website is well organised so you’ll definitely find anything you need there. We’re crushing on the cake display trays and colourful storage boxes. The physical outlet in HSR Layout has been shut down but we've been told that they plan on opening a store in two months (stay tuned for updates about this!). If you’re wondering how expensive they are, they aren’t! Almost everything on the store is under INR 1,000!

