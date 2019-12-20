House Boat Or Villa By The Waters: This Village-Style Resort Is Smack On River Godavari

It’s not very often that you get the opportunity to walk out of your bedroom and see a massive coconut grove and a river running by. At least for me in crowded Bangalore, it is but a dream. But just an overnight express train to Bhimavarm or a flight to Rajahmundry and then a 30-minute drive to this boutique resort, and the dream is suddenly real.

Sure it seems like a bit of an effort, but you haven’t heard about the accommodation yet! Pick from Pond Villas that overlook the central lotus pond, that’s an extension of the Godavari river, or the Earth Villa that is more quiet and has views of the seemingly unending coconut groves. The latter is more ‘earthy’ and closer to what the original village houses were — ethnic cottages made of mud-plastered walls. But for the real experience, choose to check into Konaseema Villas. Replicating the thatched roof, mud walls, low ceiling and centre courtyard to boot, this one is large and very homely.