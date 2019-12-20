House Boat Or Villa By The Waters: This Village-Style Resort Is Smack On River Godavari

Smack in the centre of a coconut plantation in Konaseema, the Palavelli Resort gives you the chance to live in an Andhra village set up, but with all the luxuries. Oh, and it’s on the banks of the Godavari.
On The Banks
It’s not very often that you get the opportunity to walk out of your bedroom and see a massive coconut grove and a river running by. At least for me in crowded Bangalore, it is but a dream. But just an overnight express train to Bhimavarm or a flight to Rajahmundry and then a 30-minute drive to this boutique resort, and the dream is suddenly real.
Sure it seems like a bit of an effort, but you haven’t heard about the accommodation yet! Pick from Pond Villas that overlook the central lotus pond, that’s an extension of the Godavari river, or the Earth Villa that is more quiet and has views of the seemingly unending coconut groves. The latter is more ‘earthy’ and closer to what the original village houses were — ethnic cottages made of mud-plastered walls. But for the real experience, choose to check into Konaseema Villas. Replicating the thatched roof, mud walls, low ceiling and centre courtyard to boot, this one is large and very homely.
Live The Life
Meals are predictably meaty, with seafood and full of rice, but who’s complaining when the main restaurants, Indravathi and Kinnera, have a lovely deck so you can look onto the river. Then, just relax at the spa and then hit up the infinity pool that will make you feel like you’re swimming in the river. And if you fancy actually bobbing down the river, worry not, these guys will sort you out with a houseboat too.
With three islands to discover, you can spend either the entire day on the boat {usually a catamaran} and head back to the resort for the night. Or just take it easy and spend the night on one of the more luxurious boats with comfy beds. Most romantic! Ah, someone take me here on a full moon night! Please?
