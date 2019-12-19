Men, Stand Out From The Crowd With Bespoke Formals From This Indiranagar Label

Bespoke designer wear for men is always a breath of fresh air when you’re a man who wants to give his well dressed female partner a run for her money (healthy competition we mean). Pallavi Naidu is a designer label that focuses on men for just that reason, so you can be the on trend all season! Custom designing every element of your suit, whether you want the whole shebang, just a part of it, or accessories they’ll have you festive and wedding ready feeling like someone starring in Suits or a Manyavar ad! Let the team know the occasion and vibe you’re going for. Couples looking to matching or complementing outfits can also get it done whether its for your wedding or on the guest list for one. Speaking of matching, they also can customise mojaris to match your outfit! Consultation for an outfit design is INR 800 an hour. Seeing as they’ve designed for actors to impress at their movie premiers, you know you’re in safe hands.

Based out of Indiranagar, the boutique might look like it has a limited ready made collection, but that’s probably because men’s clothing doesn’t take up as much space on display, and most of it is made to order for the styles of the season be it ethnic, Western, or Indo-Western. Ready made shirts, coats, sherwanis, bandis, kurtas, trousers and waistcoats for Indian and Western wear in experimental prints, bold colours, and custom fits for semi-formal, festive, formal and some casual wear are some of what we saw. Cocktail shirts start at INR 900.

