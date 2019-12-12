Pamper Your Skin With A Medi-Facial At Kosmoderma

Skin-care is of utmost importance. In today's hectic lifestyle it's necessary to find a balance and focus on how we feel on the inside as well as the outside. It's essential to take out time and give yourself the much-needed pampering as far as skin and hair are concerned. Kosmoderma has a solution to all your hair and skin issues. Also, they offer a variety of medi-facials depending on your skin type which is perfect for bringing a healthier glowing skin, the glow of which lasts longer and comes from within. After having a consultation with the doctor, an appropriate MediFacial will be recommended. They have a Rehydrating MediFacial, Age Defense MediFacial, Lightening and Brightening MediFacial, Purify - Acne MediFacial, KosmoGlow Treatment, Kosmo OxyBrite 4 in 1 Super MediFacial and Celebrity PhotoFacial. The treatment takes anywhere between 45 minutes to one hour. After taking a 3D Analysis of my skin, and assessing my skin thoroughly, Dr.Madhulika advised a Lightening and Brightening MediFacial. This is specifically done to De-tan, even out the skin tone and texture and to brighten skin complexion. The treatment starts with cleansing of the face followed by Hydra Jet Peel which involves water under pressure that is passed over the skin. It's done to infuse oxygen and hydrate the skin. This is then followed by the Glycolic Peel which does sting a bit when applied. The slight stinging and burning sensation means that the peel is working, and it helps in exfoliating the skin. A good 5 to 10 minutes of steam is given to the face which is followed by extraction. This is the most painful part as they remove all the whiteheads and blackheads, but bearing those few minutes of pain is worth it. After this, there's MDA Skin Polishing and Hyaluronic Acid Infusion which is a soothing process and helps in skin rejuvenation. This is then followed by a massage and a Skin Brightening Pack. The pack is applied and left for 10 minutes and then wiped clean. Lastly, they apply a moisturizer and you're good to go. The entire process leaves your skin looking fresh and supple. It's a good session of pampering your skin and the doctor usually recommends MediFacial once a month.