Delicious baos, robata and some sinful desserts! A must visit to Sriracha for all the Pan Asian foodies out there. Fresh and tasty and not too heavy on the pocket either. So the next time you're around 12th main Indiranagar, you know exactly where to head out too
Baos To Desserts? Pan Asian At Its Best At Sriracha
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, Big Group
