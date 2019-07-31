Baos To Desserts? Pan Asian At Its Best At Sriracha

Casual Dining

Sriracha Robata & Contemporary Pan Asian Dining

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

608, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Delicious baos, robata and some sinful desserts! A must visit to Sriracha for all the Pan Asian foodies out there. Fresh and tasty and not too heavy on the pocket either. So the next time you're around 12th main Indiranagar, you know exactly where to head out too

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group

