Pan Asian, Korean & Japanese Cuisine With A Twist

Taiki serves Asian- Japanese cuisine at Indiranagar. This is a place where the food & ambience gives a great experience. Started with Sandwich as I heard that sandwich is one of the famous dishes at this place. Ordered, -Chicken Teriyaki: Mayo Sandwich and must say, every bite is enjoyed by me as the chicken, salad, mayonnaise has given a perfect juicy taste. -Tempura: Deep fried prawns with light batter served with mayo & sweet chilli sauce. Must say, this is one of the signature dishes of this place. In main-course, tried -Ramen Chicken Noodles Bowl: Chicken slices, Bean Sprouts & Egg and its served hot. Tried a Korean style dessert named Bingsu- Mango, Korean snowflake dessert made from milk shavings with choice of flavours and toppings.