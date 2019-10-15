The Father Of All Buns, Pappa Roti Is Opening And We Got The Deets

Pappa Roti is opening its first outlet in Bangalore at Phoenix MarketCity, Mahadevpura and we can't wait to get our hands on what to us is one of the softest buns we've ever tried. All the buns are baked fresh, so folks who love everything made to order, you're in for a treat. And for those of you who are hearing about Pappa Roti for the first time, it's a Malaysian brand that's known for their buns that have a very signature outside crunch and a soft buttery core. And the buns are usually topped off with a variety of options including whipped cream, chocolate, caramel, and salted caramel sauces, and even nuts! The buns are usually paired with coffee or iced tea and make for a good snack.

