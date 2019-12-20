Pappa Roti Is Now In Namma Bengaluru & We Can't Keep Calm

Pappa Roti is the cool new place for some delicious signature buns, that redefines your idea on Art of Baking. These fluffy buns are so airy & light, you could easily devour one on your own, or with the help of some of their delicious coffee or some signature iced teas. These handcrafted signature buns are something that has become my new favourite after Cinnabon. There are several options you get on these buns as toppings, but I preferred the classic plain bun, with a mild sweetness and the Cheese bun as opposed to the heavily loaded Nutella ones. The drink options are so wide, it was a difficult choice for me to nail it down to my favourite Elder Flower Iced Tea. While this place is famous for their freshly baked signature buns, their food menu options are wide too. Ranging from loads of Italian staples, like bruschetta, pasta, pizza to loads of Mediterranean goodness. I loved the Greek salad, it was just perfect. Overall it was a great experience at Pappa Roti, it is a must-visit if you are in Phoenix Market City, do take a break from food court menu & come indulge in deliciousness that Pappa Roti offers.