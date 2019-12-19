Custom Adventure Trips And DIY Trekking Kits: We Camp Even With This Travel Company

Itching to take a break from your work desk-bound life and head out into the great outdoors? Paradise Adventures may just be your answer. The company, run by a group of like-minded friends, aims to make adventure tourism fun and help people learn the value of the environment in the process.

How it works is, you reach out to them and let them know the number of people in your group interested in trekking (there has to be a minimum of 10 people), and the place you have in mind. Manohar, the owner will coordinate with his partners and arrange your entire holiday, from start to finish. For those of you who want the true feel of camping, they have an option of DIY hiking/trekking kits -- everything from building your own tents, setting up camp, cooking in the wild -- you can do it all by yourself (with some guidance from the Paradise Adventures team).

Roughing it out not your style? No worries: they also arrange for estate and resort holidays, so you can go to somewhere like Coorg or Ooty and enjoy a relaxing holiday with your friends and fam. They'll even arrange for a place with a pool, or water activities nearby if you request for it, and take care of the catering, too. Plus, if you stay updated with their social media handles, you can participate in cleanliness drives (#trashtag, amirite?) and seed planting initiatives, so you can do your bit for the environment.