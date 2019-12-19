Bucket List: Paragliding At Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

Everything that leads up to the actual flight is forgotten the minute your feet leave the ground. Once your tummy settles, sit back and savour the birds-eye view of Kangra valley and the Dhauladhar mountain range. The pilot maneuvers the glider, taking it higher and higher, till you’re flitting in and out of clouds.

An average flight lasts anywhere between 15-35 minutes, depending on weather conditions. In fact, we recommend checking the forecast to make sure your paragliding plans are safe from rain. Early morning take-offs are highly recommended.

Professional photographers wait at the landing site of Chowgan and take some stunning shots of your paragliding experience. They usually come find you after and, if you like the pictures they’ve taken, you can buy them for INR 200. Follow up your paragliding experience with a hearty meal and exuberant, adrenaline-fuelled conversation.

Where: Bir-Billing, Himachal Pradesh

Best Time To Visit: October-June but paragliding is possible throughout the year, except during the monsoons.

Price: INR 2,500 per head

Find out more here.