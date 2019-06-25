Sign Up For A Paragliding Experience At This Beautiful And Not So Touristy Hill Station

If you are looking to paraglide during the weekend, you know just to feel the wind in your hair and that rush of adrenaline, we recommend a trip to pretty-as-a-picture Vagamon, in the neighbouring state of Kerala. Less crowded than Munnar, Vagamon is dotted with verdant hills that are cloaked with mist. Of course, this makes it the perfect summer retreat and if you are heading here and want to do more than just relax with the fam or your bae. That being said, Vagamon is a popular paragliding hub.

The scene of action is Kolahalamedu, a hill range that’s a short drive from Vagamon and is home to Amruthamedu, one of the highest peaks around here. You can sign up the with local Fly Vagamon club, that’s popular with adventure seekers who visit Vagamon. For newbies, the tandem paragliding (where you are accompanied by an instructor) experience would work best. The experience lasts for about 20 minutes and during your time floating about the skies, you can get a bird’s eye view of the green hills streaked with gushing rivulets, waterfalls, and endless pine plantations.