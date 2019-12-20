We Found A Secret Paradise For Trekkers At Parunthumpara In Kerala

Accessible from Thekkady and Munnar, Parunthumpara in Kerala is an untouched, scenic spot that is fast becoming a favourite with trekkers. Once you’ve reached the top, you’ll be treated to sweeping views of forests, mist-covered hills, and valleys. Except for a leisurely half-day trek, there’s not much to do here so Parunthumpara is best suited for a quick visit.

For the trek, it is best you start off at Peermade, a scenic village that’s surrounded by tea plantations and sits at the edge of Parunthumpara. The Maharajas of Travancore used to once escape to Peermade during the summers. So, if you have time, wander the streets of this charming town dotted with estate bungalows, and gurgling brooks. Once you’ve had your fill, you can shuffle out for the short trek to nearby Parunthumpara.

Since Paruthumpara is at a lower altitude compared to Thekkady and, even, Peermade, the trek is perfect for novices. It will take you a couple of hours (to and fro) from Peermade. And there’s a road (most people take their vehicles to the top) that you can amble along to get to the viewpoint. If you’d like a quiet trek then choose a weekday or come by early in the morning. On your way up, you’ll go through open green meadows and small patches of shrubbery. At the top, there’s a gated viewpoint from where you can catch the mist-cloaked hills (especially in the hours after sunrise). In fact, if you're here on a clear day, you can even spot the Sabarimala hills in the distance.