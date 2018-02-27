Check Out Bangalore From The Skies With A Parasailing Session On Weekends

OK, you might also be a little confused. We don’t quite have a large enough water body to go parasailing, right? But Viking Aerosports modifies the term a bit – parasailing on land, is what they call it. Don’t try too hard to get into the semantics. After all, as long as you get a fantastic view of the city, that thrill of flying with the wind in your hair, who cares what’s pulling you along!

There’s no need for any adventure sports training as this one’s purely recreational. All you need is that slight bit of courage! A parachute will be strapped onto you, and that is in turn, fastened to a vehicle. As the car picks up speed, you’ll slowly start to gain altitude and up, up and away! For those fraidy cats, there’s tandem rides on offer which means you’ll be strapped to an expert throughout. Naturally, all of this is only weather permitting.