Paratha Pandey is one of the best places for parathas and chole bhature in the city. Parathas are huge and filling is sufficient. It can be shared by 2 people. The green chutney was to die for. Fresh and spicy. Chole was absolutely divine. Cheese chilly paratha was to die for. One can find this place in Btm layout.
Indulge In Delicious Chole Bhature & Parathas At This Outlet In Btm!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
Under ₹500
