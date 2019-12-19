Visit This Pocket-Friendly Place When In Koramangala

Party hard and pay less, this is how I describe Eskobar. Newly opened pocket-friendly space which includes good food and drinks. This place will be next party hub for students as they providing an affordable menu and its worth. The ambience is dark and gives a retro feel, simple and good for the mood. It was a Sunday dinner with my friends and moderately crowded.Service was a bit slow, hope they will make it better in the coming days. We started off with Virgin Mojito and it was a decent attempt for us. Veg cutlet with fries was delectable and the worth for the price must try. Egg masala was good and Jalapeno poppers were above average, it was crispy out and cheesy. Perfectly made peri-peri chicken gives some spicy attraction and well prepared,must-try starter. Neer dosa could have been better, it should be softer and Chicken Ghee roast takes you another level, must try. Chicken biryani was decent and ended up with a sweet note by trying Chocolate brownie sizzler.