Always wanted to get into The Leela Palace? Here's the key: you can sizzle in the magnificent Palace with all the right reasons, that too for free. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, whichever day you and your girls gang wanna shake legs and have cheap thrills, The Leela Palace's giant door is always open. The XU Bar at its basement has ladies nights almost all days of the week with free entry for ladies and couples and free drinks for ladies. The drinks generally include beer, whiskey,vodka, sangria and shooters. (Varies depending on the day). The themes are Gossip Tuesdays, Wow Wednesdays, Havana Thursdays. Whichever suits you the best, just visit Events High website and get yourself booked for a free night of fun, drinks and dance! Thank us later!
The Ladies Nights At The Leela Palace, Bangalore Should Be Your Next Plan!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
The Dj and the drinks are a bit too common, but free. That's what is the crucial part. The food is very pricey all in line with the palace reputation.
Under ₹5,00
Big Group, Bae, Family
