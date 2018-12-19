Ladies! This Comm Street Tailor Sews Dresses, Skirts And Blazers Starting At INR 500

If you love wearing customised dresses and trousers, you know how hard it is to find a tailor in this city, especially if you are on a budget. Well, we’ve got some very good news for you. Pawan Tailors, located in a small gully opposite the BESCOM office on Dispensary Road, should be your go-to tailor from here on, we say! In business since 1991, Pawan Tailors will help you update your wardrobe with the latest trends. All you need to do is bring them fabric and design inspiration. They can replicate and customise designs — simple and complicated — with great skill. The down to earth prices will also win you over. Skirts begin at INR 500, dresses (not gowns) at INR 800. Looking for sharp office wear? Then, they’ll sew you impeccable blazers (beginning at INR 1,200 only) and trousers (INR 650 upwards).

Of course, they have expertise in crafting saree blouses and kurtas too. You can bring them the most filmy styles and they’ll make it for you. Here, the tailors have more experience, so they’ll be able to tell you how to tweak designs to suit your style sensibilities and body type better. Whether you are going western or choosing a desi design, you’ll have to place the order at least a week in advance.

