In Mysore? Make Sure To Grab A Pint Of Beer And Some Coorg Pork At This Iconic Bar

Pubs

Pelican Pub

Mysuru, Karnataka
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

25-B, Opp. KSOU, Vinobha Road, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, Karnataka

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

If you are in Mysore for the weekend and you miss your weekend drinks routine that you have in Bangalore, we recommend you head to Pelican Pub in Jayalakhsmipuram. In what's a house turned into a pub, this bar is one of Mysore's first bar, so it's as iconic as it can get. Many local lads and ladies have had their first chilled beer here or so the staff tells us.  

If you are going with the boys, we (or rather they) recommend you pick the outdoor seating. For family, couples, mixed groups, and ladies, there's a 'Mixed Section'. There's an old-world charm to the place with rattan as well as metal furniture, greens all around, and a slow and easy vibe. They host live music nights too. 

Their menu is extensive but from what we hear (and our experience), their meat especially their pork dishes are a must-try. Order the Raja's Special (peanut masala) along with Pepper Pork or the Coorg-style Pork Masala and pints of chilled beer, you've got yourself the perfect pub grub. If you don't eat pork, then the utterly greasy Chilli Chicken is the next best thing. Oh, and their Cheese Garlic Naan is really good. You can just eat it as it is. 

Best part? It's INR 350 per person. 

What Could Be Better

You probably want to skip the fries as much as it sounds like a safe option, we found the fries soggy and oily. Stick to the meaty starters, they won't disappoint you. 

Pro-Tip

Their last orders are at 10:30 pm and they close by 11 pm, so make sure to get there as early as possible. They open at 11 am, just so you know. 

