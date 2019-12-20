In Mysore? Make Sure To Grab A Pint Of Beer And Some Coorg Pork At This Iconic Bar

If you are in Mysore for the weekend and you miss your weekend drinks routine that you have in Bangalore, we recommend you head to Pelican Pub in Jayalakhsmipuram. In what's a house turned into a pub, this bar is one of Mysore's first bar, so it's as iconic as it can get. Many local lads and ladies have had their first chilled beer here or so the staff tells us.

If you are going with the boys, we (or rather they) recommend you pick the outdoor seating. For family, couples, mixed groups, and ladies, there's a 'Mixed Section'. There's an old-world charm to the place with rattan as well as metal furniture, greens all around, and a slow and easy vibe. They host live music nights too.



Their menu is extensive but from what we hear (and our experience), their meat especially their pork dishes are a must-try. Order the Raja's Special (peanut masala) along with Pepper Pork or the Coorg-style Pork Masala and pints of chilled beer, you've got yourself the perfect pub grub. If you don't eat pork, then the utterly greasy Chilli Chicken is the next best thing. Oh, and their Cheese Garlic Naan is really good. You can just eat it as it is.



Best part? It's INR 350 per person.

