Pepe's Pizza - Great Place To Grab Yum Food

Pepe's Pizza: One of those places that impress you the moment you step in. This place looks and feels like an American diner. I went there yesterday and was mighty pleased with the decor, service and of course the food. Started by ordering 2 items off the All day breakfast menu: 1. Mama, I'm Coming Home - My kinda breakfast. Love the sauteed veggies and the hashbrowns, sunny side up was cooked to perfection 2. Spinach and Corn Frittata - This is a truly wholesome breakfast. Proteins, carbs everything. I love the baked beans served with this as it was the perfect consistency unlike a lot of places where it's runny. They got everything bang on be it the frittata or the mashed potatoes or even the basic sauteed mushrooms They serve the breakfast menu with 2 slices of Brown bread (yay) and homemade jam and Amul butter. Also, get coffee with it so all you coffee lovers pay heed. Then ordered the Stuffed garlic bread which was nice but a bit bland for my liking. I would have preferred more of the Italian spices but then if you ask them to customize am sure it would end up being quite delectable. Ordered their Veg Extravaganza medium pizza. Opted for the whole wheat thin crust base. It was one of the best pizzas I have had in a while. It had a lot of toppings and I loved its 'Fresh out of the oven' fragrance. It was full of scrumptious toppings and cheese. Drool-worthy. Their nachos with salsa is a good choice for a starter too. They have some nice pasta options too so keep space for that. Coming to the Milkshakes, don't miss trying the Crazy Triple Berry thickshake. That was the icing on the cake. It was so delicious. I could OD on it. Another milkshake I tried was the Nutty Belgium which was good too. Price - Reasonable Taste - Good Service - Quick Overall - Nice place to grab a grub