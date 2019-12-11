Unwind & Relax Along With Good Food & Beer At Gorilla Barfare

Gorilla barfare has a pretty Ambience with an outdoor smoking zone. They do have a limited food menu. The place was also not that crowded and confined to ourselves. So we had great service and quick fixes! We called for draught beer which was served fresh. Coming to the food we tried the 1) Tossed sausages: stir-fried with an Indian touch, this is one of the must-try out here. Very well done dish and extremely flavourful. 2) Pepper beef: not exactly done the Kerala way, but not bad at all.quite spicy and peppery plus the meat was soft. 3) Pizzas: loved their wood fire pizzas, I tried the greca and it was done so well. Lovely toppings, a generous amount of cheese and served hot! The waiters were very attentive to the crowd. PS: they have beer pitcher priced at 350/ from 11-7 pm