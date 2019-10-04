Perfect Destination For All The Andhra Food Lovers!

If you are craving for a proper Andhra food then at Zamindar at Kalyan Nagar is the place. They offer some authentic Andhra cuisine. Tried their veg Thali and it was the best I ever had, it was really delicious and had the perfect amount of spice. The Thali has more than 20 dishes @ 170 INR. They have multiple options both in veg and non-veg. Loved the Paneer 65. It was really crispy and delicious. Must try. They also have Gulab jamun with really good ice-cream. Overall, had a really nice experience with the friendly staff and amazing food.