Plan Your Weekend At Gypsy Turtle With An Amazing Range Of Drinks

Bars

Gypsy Turtle

Whitefield, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Santhosh Towers, Ground Floor, Plot 120-A/3, Road 2, Whitefield, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Gypsy Turtle is one of the best places to be in this city during the weekends. It certainly is the pioneer of nightlife in Bengaluru and it will definitely remain the leader. Weekends nights are just exceptionally impressive. The music, crowd, atmosphere, feel and setting, all are implausible.  Don't forget the awesome food & trendy awesomely awesome drinks at a reasonable price. Plan your weekend right away!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

