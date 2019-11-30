This Beautiful Bar Is All About Pretty Decor & Amazing Delicacies!

Malties is a beautiful lounge bar located at Radisson Blu Marathahalli. This lovely looking bar is in the lobby premises so perfect to catch up with friends over drinks and quick snacks. This place is dim-lit and has very comfortable seating. The staff is very courteous. I loved the wine display area. Few of the drinks I tried, Sex on the beach, Margarita and some whiskey-based cocktail. They also have a wide range of drinks. What we ate : Tri-color Murg tikka, Well the chicken was marinated in 3 different ways well cooked served on warmer with mint chutney. Cheese bombs were also delicious My favorite was spinach and mushroom cheese tart. Loved the stuffings. Also, the crispy baby potato was amazing. It was perfectly paired with Peri-Peri sauce. Wellbeing a prawn lover I did not stop me from trying Panko jumbo prawns which were yummy. Overall, I had a great experience with food and drinks. I loved the ambience and also great service.