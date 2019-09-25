Enjoy Authentic Maharashtrian Cuisine At Samrajya!

Samrajya is an Authentic Maharashtrian cuisine located at Kalyan Nagar. The Ambience of this place is so good and they have a special seating arrangement. The restaurant can accommodate up to 40-50 at a time and we visited this place for lunch with friends. What all we tried here: Kokum sharbat and Solkhadi. Starters we had: -Aloovadi -Sabudhana Vada: It was my favorite. -Veg and Chicken Vada pav: Chicken pav was different and loved it. Main course we had: - Kolhapuri Chicken Thali: It combines 2 chapatis, chicken dry, chicken gravy, solkadi, and raita. -Kolhapuri Mutton Thali: It combines 2 chapatis, mutton dry, mutton gravy, solkadi, and raita. -Jowar Bhakri and Fulka we tried with bharli vangi. Desserts we had: -Puran poli: it was hot and too good.