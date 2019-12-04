Lunch Goals: Le Charcoal Serves Amazing North Indian Delights With Yum Desserts!

Casual Dining

Le Charcoal

Brookefields, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

122/3, AECS Layout Main Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Le Charcoal is one place which is famous for chicken and biryani but being a vegetarian I was surprised to find so many amazing veg dishes. I started with a couple of starters like Dahi ke kebab and Paneer tikka and both of them were amazing. One of the best Dahi ke kebab in fact in Bangalore. In mains, you had their signature Dal Bukhara which is a must order along with paneer tikka masala and Kulchas. Everything was perfect. From desserts, I tried Pista firni which had perfect sugar, Titanic sundae and Gulab jamun.

What Could Be Better?

Few improvements needed, tad bit workaround in Chinese dishes and mocktails needs to go easy on the sugar.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae.

