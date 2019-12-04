Lunch Goals: Le Charcoal Serves Amazing North Indian Delights With Yum Desserts!

Le Charcoal is one place which is famous for chicken and biryani but being a vegetarian I was surprised to find so many amazing veg dishes. I started with a couple of starters like Dahi ke kebab and Paneer tikka and both of them were amazing. One of the best Dahi ke kebab in fact in Bangalore. In mains, you had their signature Dal Bukhara which is a must order along with paneer tikka masala and Kulchas. Everything was perfect. From desserts, I tried Pista firni which had perfect sugar, Titanic sundae and Gulab jamun.