Get That Perfect Cup Of Tea {Or Coffee} At This Cafe In Indiranagar

Cafes

Tea Brew

Domlur, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

172, 2nd Cross Road, Domlur, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

This home turned cafe is one of the best cafes to hang out with friends for coffee or tea and some snacks. They have yummy chicken Maggi and dumplings. I tried filter coffee and black coffee, and they were both good. I spent almost two hours at this cafe. If you go in the afternoon, it's quite hot as they only have ceiling fans. That's the only drawback of this place. Else it's a decent place to chill at and have food.

What Could Be Better?

Poor ventilation is the biggest issue here.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, and Kids.

