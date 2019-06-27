This New Brewpub In Jayanagar Has Everyone Coming Back For More

Brew Meister! Recently been to Brew Meister for Sunday lunch along with a couple of friends, which is the one n only Micro Brewery in Jayanagar area. Huge space occupying the rooftop, it got indoor & outdoor seating. They also have mango based beer which has been the seasonal special. They have a huge menu of drinks & food. Along with sheesha too. Overall, this is a perfect place to hang out with friends and family with huge seating options available on 2 floors. Coming to food, went with the recommendations of the staff. Ordered peri peri corn, dragon paneer among veg. Went with Achari fish tikka, lamb chops, coriander chicken. Every dish is pure bliss. paneer was so soft n fresh. like it melts in the mouth. Butter garlic prawns are a must try here. however, I felt the flavour in coriander chicken can be a little stronger. Veg tempura was pretty good too. Tempura battered veggies are so light & crisp. For the main course, we settled with Chicken pizza. Loads of cheese makes it a worthy dish to order. In Drinks, beer lovers would enjoy their brewed beers. Also, they have some fancy cocktails to order from. I settled down to mocktails which included orange blossom & virgin mojito. Desserts - Don't miss their chocolate brownie with ice cream. One of the best I had in recent times. We couldn't stop with just one. so went ahead and ordered again :) Blueberry cheesecake is pretty decent too. Thanks to the staff who are super helpful & patient to take the orders as it is pretty crowded. Special thanks to Geoffroy & Jp for making sure they get the dishes as ordered without messing out any.