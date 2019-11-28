Lunch Plans? This Restaurant Has An Amazing Lunch Menu

Le charcoal is at Brookfield just located on the main road towards the left side on ITPL main road! Visited this place with a group of friends for lunch and we were welcomed by the courteous staff! We decided to take the outdoor seating. This place can accommodate 50+ people easily at a go. Pretty good ambience with semi indoor and outdoor seating options. We did order few mocktails to start with. They have good variety of mocktails, they looked so colourful but was not upto the mark! Cold coffee was outstanding and just perfect. We started with few starters which were served hot and I was very much pleased with the taste and qauntity that offered. We did order 1 - Dahi kebab 2 - Achari kharari paneer 3 - Cheese corn tikki 4 - Shabnam ke moti All the starters were very good and loved every bit of it! They were so well cooked & fresh. We did order Roti, Kulcha & Naan with Peshwari paneer tikka,dal bhakura & malai kofta! Very impressed with softness of roti Kulcha and naan. Gravy's were outstanding. Presentation was done too very good, very much impressed with their main course. All the gravy's so fresh, filling and mouthwatering! Since we had a heavy meal we decided to skip to desserts! We tried gulab jamun, gajar ka halwa and kesaria phirni with ice cream. Desserts were really good and the highlight was the kesaria phirni served in a small mathka which was so yum! Overall the place is hygienic, courteous staff & amazing food. Highly recommend.