Have you ever looked at the roadside stalls and craved for some yummy chicken kebab? Head out Buddys bar for their lip-smacking "Street style chicken kebab". An ambience that's ideal for both-group of buddies or a buddy who turned into a date!! Do enjoy some lovely cocktails by their rooftop bar offered by some enthusiastic bartenders. Live music, a cocktail, the perfect climate of Bangalore and a great view of Indiranagar - what could be a better combination than this. Don't miss out their yummy pizza, my vote definitely goes to their chicken tikka pizza.
Amazing Chicken Kebab & Cocktails At This Beautiful Bar Cum Cafe In Indiranagar
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost
₹500 - ₹1000
Best To Go With
Big Group, Family, Bae
