Amazing Chicken Kebab & Cocktails At This Beautiful Bar Cum Cafe In Indiranagar

Bars

Buddys - Bar & Cafe

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Have you ever looked at the roadside stalls and craved for some yummy chicken kebab? Head out Buddys bar for their lip-smacking "Street style chicken kebab". An ambience that's ideal for both-group of buddies or a buddy who turned into a date!! Do enjoy some lovely cocktails by their rooftop bar offered by some enthusiastic bartenders. Live music, a cocktail, the perfect climate of Bangalore and a great view of Indiranagar - what could be a better combination than this. Don't miss out their yummy pizza, my vote definitely goes to their chicken tikka pizza.

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With

Big Group, Family, Bae

