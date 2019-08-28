Perfect Rooftop Restrobar

Inntense is at the perfect location at Indranagar a rooftop bar and restaurant. A must try mocktail is Kiwi Dream which is made of Kiwi crushes and vanilla ice cream mixed with apple juice and fresh cream. It is beautifully garnished and a very tasty mocktail to have. Tropical Paradise is another refreshing drink with a tropical blend of orange juice pineapple juice passion fruit juice, syrup and lime. Melon Bull and Peach Bull has Redbull mixed with the nectar of the fruit and it is very tasty and refreshing. Starters @inntenseblr, -Paneer Tikka Trio: Combination of kali Mirchi, pesto and achari paneer tikka- served with mint chutney is one of the best tasting starter for vegetarians. Even the Mediterranean Falafel is one of the best with the perfectly cooked hummus. -Inntense Chicken Kebab: Chef's special marinated half chicken cooked in clay oven served with red pepper sauce and mint chutney is a delicious chicken dish @inntenserestrobar and also Peshawar Seekh Kebab, Delicately spiced minced mutton marinated in cheese, cream and yoghurt paste on a seekh, grilled with plancha and mint chutney. -French Fries and Coffee are also tasty. The Cottage Cheese Steak with mashed potato is very delicious and is cooked perfectly and served hot. The Paneer Steak is marinated with tandoori spices and grilled its is also served with herbed rice along with mashed potatoes. The Baby Corn Curry and Mutton Curry are very different and perfect with Naan or Rotti. Desserts are a favourite part. TGI Sundae is a melange of ice cream scoops topped with oreo cookies, almond praline, strawberry compote with a drizzle of chocolate ganache and Nutella. They also have a dessert pizza called the S’ more dessert pizza, cooked crust with marshmallows topped with Nutella and oreo, also has chocolate cubes, one of the perfectly different and tasty dessert. The service is friendly and the staff is welcoming. The ambience is amazing as its on the rooftop.