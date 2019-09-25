This Perfect Weekend Spot Is Just 48 kms Away From Bangalore!

Shivaganga Hill: Just 48 km away from Banglore this hills is the perfect place to challenge your fitness and experience adrenaline rush. Starting with a shaded area, this place has beautiful surroundings and mesmerising views throughout the uphills. You have to climb small steps to medium steps and rocky terrain to reach the peak. A few places, you have to stop and allow another person to pass it’s that narrow path but the adventurous experience. The view from the top is breathtaking taking if you are lucky enough you will be Above the clouds and clouds will be passing through you. A shiva temple at the top and view from the Nandi statue is beautiful. There are many small shops where you can have light snacks and juice. Monsoon is the best time to experience the beauty of this place. Plan your next weekend trip here and experience something challenging and exciting.