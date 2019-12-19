A salon and space dedicated solely to pampering your digits with nail art thrown in as an extra, Polished – The Boutique Nail Studio is mani-pedi heaven.
Perk Up Your Nails And Give Them A Good Time At Polished Nail Studio
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Shortcut
The State Of Affairs
If you look at my nails, you’d think I suffer from extreme stress {partly true} and don’t really care about them. This is because I am a nail biter for life. I reach for the safety of my nails the moment I have to deal with something. But I am also a lover of mani-pedis. I go for them religiously every month, and when the technician looks at my nearly non-existent nails pitifully, I squirm.
So, when I walked into Polished, I was sure that disappointment would be expressed again with one look at my nails. But to my surprise, owner Neela Bopaiah was ready to accept the challenge and reassured me that they would not only do a mani-pedi, but also do some tiny nail art for my barely there nails.
I was led into a space, where on my left were rows of nail paints in every possible hue from Sally Hansen, Essie And Bio Sculpture Gel, and on my right were some really intricate {and slightly scary} nail arts displayed on fake nails. The salon is done up in gold, purples and pinks and comes with comfortable chairs {read thrones}. After settling me in, with cushions against my back and filter coffee, two technicians begun the manicure and pedicure. They cut, filed, buffed, and cleaned my nails. This was followed by a nice relaxing massage {they only use Sally Hansen mani and pedi massage creams}.
Nailed It
After going through the nail paint zone {which looked like a Pantone shade card for the nail world}, I chose a coral shade by Essie for the hands and a deep pink for the toes. We settled for a cute floral pattern, and while I watched my neighbour, a bridezilla getting her talons, err nails ready {Polished does nail extensions and gel extensions too}, a technician worked at making cute flowers on my shiny, coral nails. At the end of the session my nails {See Featured image} looked ready to go on a holiday, preferably to Hawaii.
So, We're Thinking...
While I am a veteran of mani-pedis, most nail paints start chipping off on day two. Mine’s still going strong on day seven. And the day I went for my session at Polished, I was wearing closed shoes. I was given a pair of temporary slippers to wear home when so that my nail paint wouldn’t get spoiled till it dried completely. Win!
Where: #1206, 2nd Floor, above Maharaja Furniture, Mannan Arcade, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar
Price: INR 750 plus tax upwards for a manicure; INR 50 per nail upwards for basic nail art
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)