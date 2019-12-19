If you look at my nails, you’d think I suffer from extreme stress {partly true} and don’t really care about them. This is because I am a nail biter for life. I reach for the safety of my nails the moment I have to deal with something. But I am also a lover of mani-pedis. I go for them religiously every month, and when the technician looks at my nearly non-existent nails pitifully, I squirm.

So, when I walked into Polished, I was sure that disappointment would be expressed again with one look at my nails. But to my surprise, owner Neela Bopaiah was ready to accept the challenge and reassured me that they would not only do a mani-pedi, but also do some tiny nail art for my barely there nails.

I was led into a space, where on my left were rows of nail paints in every possible hue from Sally Hansen, Essie And Bio Sculpture Gel, and on my right were some really intricate {and slightly scary} nail arts displayed on fake nails. The salon is done up in gold, purples and pinks and comes with comfortable chairs {read thrones}. After settling me in, with cushions against my back and filter coffee, two technicians begun the manicure and pedicure. They cut, filed, buffed, and cleaned my nails. This was followed by a nice relaxing massage {they only use Sally Hansen mani and pedi massage creams}.