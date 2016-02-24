We already wrote about Benzi Pet Stay here. Located on the outskirts of the city, Benzi is part of the larger Appu’s Farm, that’s run by Prashanth Sathyavad (Appu was the name of his beloved dog). At the farm, your pet can wade through a swimming pool, jump through hoops and clear hurdles at the agility course, and also have a fun time exploring the terrain tracks. If you are travelling out of town, then, Benzi also offers kennel facilities. Ronnie’s Happy Home, the boarding enclosure at Benzi, is where your canine friend will be welcomed by Ronnie, a gentle stray who has now made the farm his home.