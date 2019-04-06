Bye Bye, Gym: Dance Your Way To Fitness At This Studio

Fitness is the most effective when it is fun, so if you're looking for something other than boring ol' gym, head on over to Phoenix Dance And Fitness Center, and get fit the fun way. Whether you're a pro at dancing or you've never busted a move in your life, you'll be able to dance your heart out judgement-free, crush those calories and take home a smile!

For INR 1,600 per month, you get to learn to groove to popular Bollywood numbers and perfect your thumkas for the next sangeet you attend! Classes are held twice per week, and you can choose the days according to your schedule. For those of you who want to sway to exotic dance forms, sign up for their Latin dance classes, like salsa and bachata, or opt for Western styles like hip hop and contemporary.

They have dance studios in both Whitefield and Marathahalli, so you have your choice for whichever one makes your commute easier. Just note that the Whitefield one operates only in the morning, and the Marathahalli one only in the evening.