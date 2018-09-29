Blackbuck Reserves And Submerged Churches: Offbeat Picnic Spots Around Bangalore

Bordering a tiny village called Maidanahalli, in Tumkur district, the Jayamangali Blackbuck Reserve is one of only two reserves dedicated to the antelope in Karnataka. Spread across 789 acres, the sanctuary doesn’t have too many facilities on offer. However, since it is less frequented, you can occupy the lone watchtower in the area or hang around in the grasslands to catch sight of the elegant beast. This is also an excellent spot for bird watchers. Hire out the forest department’s lodge for the day and spread out your picnic blanket there {do carry your own food since there are no restaurants here}. Or if you want to pack in more sights, head over to the nearby Madhugiri Fort. Just don’t tell Salman Khan {or his driver} where you are heading to though.

Distance from Bangalore: 125 kms {approx.}

Driving Time: 3 hours 15 minutes {approx.}