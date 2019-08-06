LBB's Guide To The Best Picnic Spots Around Bangalore

Just a short drive away from Bangalore, the sprawling Big Banyan Tree (or Dodda Aalada Mara as it is known locally) covers over three acres and is known to be around 400 years old. Sit around with your friends and enjoy nature’s marvel at the peaceful spot before heading out to a more secluded spot for your picnic, away from the monkeys.

Distance from the city: 28 kms

Time: 1hr (approx.)