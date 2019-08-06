Twiddling your thumbs over a long weekend without a thing to do? Fear not! We recommend you pack a humongous picnic basket and get exploring these amazing picnic spots near Bangalore. The outskirts of our busy city are studded with gushing rivers, serene hills, and breathtaking waterfalls that promise endless adventures. LBB maps out the must-visit picnic spots. Thank us later!
LBB's Guide To The Best Picnic Spots Around Bangalore
Nandi Hills
Just beyond Bangalore’s airport, Nandi Hills loom. The ancient hill fortress, from Tipu Sultan’s time, houses old-world temples, a dilapidated palace, and a lake make it a great picnic spot with your family. Spread your picnic blanket and settle in to take in the panoramic views that unfold.
Distance from the city: 61.7 kms
Time: 1hr 30 minutes (approx.)
Bheemeshwari
Surrounded by thick jungles and the river Cauvery, Bheemeshwari is a beautiful road trip near Bangalore for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Park yourself at the Jungle Lodges property and indulge in a tranquil day of bird watching or opt for adrenaline pumping activities like mountain biking and kayaking, or just a picnic surrounded by nature.
Distance from the city: 102 kms
Time: 2hr 30 minutes (approx.)
Shivanasamudra
The powerful gush of the waterfalls at Shivanasamudra are a sight to behold. Gape at it for sometime and splash about in the water before settling down with your picnic basket. While the cold spray is tempting, do stay a bit further from the falls themselves,and enjoy your picnic from afar, and return to Bangalore in one piece.
Distance from the city: 136 kms
Time: 2hr 50 minutes (approx.)
Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
A visit to the bird sanctuary near Mysore can be a rewarding experience especially during the winter months and around June (so plan your picnic accordingly) . Flocks of storks, pelicans, ibises, herons, patridges and egrets come by to Ranganathittu and a coracle ride along the sanctuary’s waters can introduce you to these winged beauties. Say hello to crocodiles and otters too, if you’re lucky.
Distance from the city: 130 kms
Time: 2hr 40 minutes (approx.)
Hogenakkal Falls
Start early and cross over to Tamil Nadu’s Dharampuri district to spend a day by the majestic Hogenakkal Falls for your picnic with bae. The carbonatite rock formations around this area are said to be one of the oldest in Asia and the water infused with medicinal properties.
Distance from the city: 180 kms
Time: 3hr 45 minutes (approx.)
Big Banyan Tree
Just a short drive away from Bangalore, the sprawling Big Banyan Tree (or Dodda Aalada Mara as it is known locally) covers over three acres and is known to be around 400 years old. Sit around with your friends and enjoy nature’s marvel at the peaceful spot before heading out to a more secluded spot for your picnic, away from the monkeys.
Distance from the city: 28 kms
Time: 1hr (approx.)
Savanadurga
A popular trekking spot, Kolar’s Savanadurga is an imposing monolith, one of the largest in Asia, and less than two hours from Bangalore. Featured in David Lean’s classic – A Passage to India, Savanadurga is a picture of serenity and offers a welcome break from city life. Once you're done trekking up, spread out your blanket and enjoy the picnic before you trek down before sunset.
Distance from the city: 50 kms
Time: 1hr 45 minutes (approx.)
Sangama & Mekedatu
The meeting of the Arkavathy and Cauvery rivers at Sangama has been a favourite with the picnickers. It’s a great spot to soak your feet and enjoy a coracle ride. Swimming or wading the waters is however not advised since strong undercurrents are common. Once you cross the Sangama and take a short bus ride, you’ll arrive at Mekedatu. The river Cauvery runs forcefully through the deep gorges over here and makes for a stellar sight.
Distance from the city: 100 kms
Time: 4hr (approx.)
Muthyala Madavu
Popularly known as Pearl Valley, Muthyala Madavu is located just beyond the Bannerghatta National Park, on the outskirts of Bangalore. The hills nestle a gurgling waterfall where you can spend a few tranquil moments with bae, and for that perfect "picnic by the waterfalls" Instagram post of course.
Distance from the city: 41 kms
Time: 1hr 30 minutes (approx.)
Balmuri Falls
Located just right outside Mysore, Balmuri Falls is easily recognisable if you are an avid follower of Sandalwood (the Kannada film industry not the actual tree) productions. Lay out your picnic blanket by the banks of this gentle waterfall or move on to the nearby Edmuri Falls if you want to skip the hordes of tourists.
Distance from the city: 140 kms
Time: 3hrs (approx.)
Chunchi Falls
The rocky trek to Chunchi Falls is totally accounted for at the sight of the gorgeous cascade. Pick a solitary spot just outside the falls’ area and bring out that picnic basket, and enjoy your snacks and the view before heading back to Bangalore.
Distance from the city: 90 kms
Time: 2hrs 15min (approx.)
Talakad
The historical, ghost town of Talakad near Mysore has long been abandoned, covered in sand dunes. It however is still home to intricately carved and ornate temples that are worth visiting. And if a slice of history is appreciated on a picnic, we highly recommend Talakad.
Distance from the city: 137 kms
Time: 3hrs (approx.)
