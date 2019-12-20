Visit This Outlet For Some Scrumptious Punjabi Cuisine

Bathinda Junction: Missing Pind Da Khana? Head over here then. Starting with a perfect Lassi and Chaas with good masala and Panner sprinkled masala papad, isn't it too good a start? Well then order a portion of Chicken Pakoras which are fantastic, the main touch is the Chaat Masala which enhances the taste. Soya Chap is ideal for Vegetarians. Authentic Tangdi Kebab with malai is also available here. Fish Tikka, made from fresh fish is amazingly cooked with spices perfected. When it comes to the main course, they have a huge spread of 9 different Indian Breads including Garlic Naan, Butter Naan, Punjabi Missi Roti, Amritsari Kulcha, Butter Kulcha, Lacha Paratha, Makke ki roti and many others with Gravies including Chicken RaRa, Palak Panner, Khadi Pakoda, Egg curry, Butter Chicken and Dal Makhni and the fantastic Sarson ka Saag. Sarson ka Saag is the highlight of our meal served with Makke di roti. Palak paneer gravy is very well made. All the bread are exceptionally good. For Desserts, one cannot miss the Churi, an authentic Punjabi homemade dish and Shahi Tukda is good.