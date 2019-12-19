Doing Up Your Home? Get Next-Level Home Decor Inspo With This Online Store

So you've moved into a new place and want to dress it up a bit. Take our tip and check out Pink Apple. On their website, you'll find a range of handcrafted home decor accessories that extends to lighting, furniture, rugs, carpets, blinds and wall art. In other words, everything you need to make your house a home!

Say you're opting for an earthy look. They have coffee tables with dark wood finishes, wood tops with matt black legs and pretty wall planters to match. Want something more rustic-modern? You'll find cane accent chairs and lamps, handmade rugs, and ochre and grey upholstery. Just in case you want to stick with traditional Indian decor, they have that too. In fact, PinkApple is trying to revive the age-old craft of fine hand-block printing using organic processes. Think organic Kora or Karnataka cotton silk bases with block prints used as a base for lighting products, textiles and window blinds. Super pretty! Of course, you can also place custom orders (they will be charged extra).

Apart from shopping for individual pieces to do up your home, you can also avail of their design-as-a-service feature. All you have to do is fill out the form on the website, upload your floor plans and make the payment. They will reach out to you with a design layout for your space, a lookboard with recommended materials and costing. Then, voila! You can get your entire place done.