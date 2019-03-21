Transform Your Mom’s Old Sarees Into Couture Pieces At This Boutique

What can you do with an old saree? A lot, apparently! Just ask Nagashree Gururaj, the founder of Pixie Yard Couture Studio. A specialist in repurposing old Kanjeevaram sarees, she'll tell you how you can transform them into anarkalis, cocktail gowns and even blazers.

Once you go to the studio, give Nagashree the specifications you have in mind for repurposing your saree - the exact cut, length, style and occasion if needed. If you're especially clueless (like yours truly), don't worry. She will help you design a stunning outfit based on the vague idea you have in mind! Some of the transformed pieces we spotted were a knee-length fit and flare dress, a vintage pleated saree gown and even a saree lehenga. Prices depend on the condition of your saree and the level of detailing you ask for.

Apart from repurposing old sarees, find stunning bridal wear (they even participated in Bangalore Fashion Week!). Whether you want rose gold bridesmaid dresses to match your BFFs, floral lehengas made with raw silk or a full-on bridal saree complete with mirror and zari work, it's no problem. The best part? Nagashree works around your budget, so whether you want to spend INR 10,000 or way beyond, she'll help achieve that look of your dreams.