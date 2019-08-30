A Great Place To Chill With Your Friends Over Good Food & Drinks

Never thought a small place like LOKL will have so much to offer. LOKL has unique lights covered with a net, cycle themed restaurant and a great place to hangout with friends. I visited with 6 friends and had a great time here because of the amazing food they serve, good coffee and superb music. We had Original coffee brew and Caramel Vanilla Iced coffee. Both the coffees were good and I really like the concept of marking in each coffee. Along with this we also ordered Watermelon Mojito which was too good in taste and really refreshing. In food we had: Fish & Chips - was tendered and delicious in a thin and crisp batter. It comes with mustard sauce and french fries. BBQ Chicken wings - Chicken was tender and soft with spicy and sour BBQ sauce. They taste really good and a must recommendation. Grilled Paneer Pizza - First of all, I must say they have very good paneer in stock, being a non-vegetarian I loved the paneer dishes. It was soft as if its a homemade. The pizza base was crisp and the topping was full of desi masala. LOVED IT. Sizzlers: after having such soft paneer went for Paneer Sizzler and also Chicken sizzler, both were prepared top-notch. Served with rice, mashed potatoes, and veggies. Everyone in the table enjoyed the sizzler. Mac n Cheese: All-time favourite snack and comes in a creamy sauce, little bland. But ok. Desserts: They need to improve on desserts. The presentation is exceptional. we ordered Oreo cheesecake, Belgium chocolate cake, and a red velvet cake. Of all, I loved the Oreo cheesecake.