Pizzas And Rooftop Are Made For Each Other!!

Pepe's Pizza: Bellandur has got a new rooftop place which serves really nice pizzas. It's inside an otherwise lonely lane so slightly difficult to find out. Once you are there the staff will assist you very nicely. We started with Nachos which was topped with cheese and some salsa which was good and next came in the Cheese garlic bread which was nice. I could taste the butter flavour too. Their pizzas are classic ones with a thick base. I had the half n half one with 10 cheese pizza and veg extravaganza. Both of the pizzas were good especially the cheese one which is one of their signature dishes too. The outlet is very very new so they are still working on to start the beverage section which I am going to try next time