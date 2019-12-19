Their bite sized portions have our hearts and so do their prices. But bite sized doesn’t mean inferior food. The pizzas are really fantastic here.
Six-Inch Pizzas And Bite-Sized Desserts At Onesta
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Shortcut
Chow Down
Prawn Pesto Pizza, Asparagus and Cherry Tomato Pizza, Chilli Chocolate Tart and Caramel Walnut Tart
Sip On
Cappuccino
Winning For
Really good pricing {INR 100 upwards for a six-inch pizza} and the food is portioned just right for snacking, without making you feel guilty.
Lowdown On The Ambience
The cozy cafe is set in what was perhaps a bungalow once. It has a tiny al fresco area with pretty garden furniture and inside, the decor is mostly white and blue with an area devoted to a deli and an open plan kitchen.
What's On The Menu?
The menu comprises pizzas {only 6-inch}, which are baked right in front of you in an open plan kitchen to an Italian or thin crust. Roast Chicken, Bacon and Prawns, and Pear and Mascarpone {yum!} are some of the interesting pizza toppings on the menu with enough options for vegetarians too. We tried the Prawn and Pesto Pizza, which came in a regular crust slathered with a generous dose of pungent basil pesto, lots of cheese and plump, juicy prawns. Prawns, pesto and cheese… you can’t go wrong with that. The Asparagus and Cherry Tomato pizza was competent as was the cappuccino which we sipped along with bite-sized chilli chocolate tart {the crust had a nice spicy chilli touch to it} and a caramel tart overloaded with toasty walnuts.
Next time, we are definitely going to try out The Honest {Onesta translated to honest in Italian} Menu where for only INR 350 plus tax {veg} and INR 450 plus tax {non veg} you can tuck into unlimited pizzas, desserts and a beverage of your choice. Now that’s what we call a real deal. You can also take away freshly-baked breads {Yoghurt or Chocolate Prune Bread anyone?} from Onesta.
So, We're Thinking...
There’s nothing in this world that we love more than a good deal. And Onesta’s The Honest Menu sounds just like our kind of deal. Plus, those small portions help us not feel too guilty after piling on them pizzas and desserts.
