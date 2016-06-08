Place Of Origin Home Delivers Your Favourite Snacks From Across India

Missing your beloved Shrewsbury biscuits from Pune, mixed pickle from Pachranga Achar or Moddy’s artisanal truffles from Ooty? Chances are, you’ll find it on Place Of Origin – no chasing after long lost relatives and friends on Facebook.

With over 100 brands to choose from on the site, it might be good to just browse through the range of sweets, snacks, dry fruits, namkeen, pickle, jams, tea, coffee and staples – you never know what you might come across.

And if you can’t find what you’re looking for? Drop them a message on Facebook and they’ll see if they can add it to their collection at some point.